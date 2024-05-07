Development Beyond Caste, Religion, and Politics: MLA Grandhi Srinivas Urges Unity in Bhimavaram

In a recent spiritual meeting of East Kapus held at Kapu Kalyana Mandapam in Bhimavaram, State Government Whip and MLA Grandhi Srinivas emphasized the need for unity and collaboration in order to develop the Bhimavaram constituency beyond caste, religion, and politics. He spoke as the chief guest at the event, highlighting the importance of working together towards a common goal of progress and prosperity for all individuals in the region.

Srinivas, who has worked tirelessly as a laborer and mason in Bhimavaram, expressed his commitment to serving the people of the constituency and implementing welfare schemes that benefit all residents, regardless of their background. He also reiterated Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's promise to double the welfare schemes in the state and ensure that development work is done on a permanent basis.



During the meeting, Srinivas called on the people to support him and Guduri Umabala, who is running for MP, in order to make Bhimavaram a model constituency in the future. He emphasized the need for unity and collaboration among the community members to achieve this goal and encouraged everyone to stand by him in the upcoming election.



Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, who is known for his commitment to social welfare, addressed the issue of OBC certificate problems faced by the East Guards and promised to take action on the matter soon. Several other leaders and community members, including Ganireddy Trinath, Amballa Siva, and YCP Town President Thota Bhogaiah, were also present at the meeting to show their support for the development initiatives in Bhimavaram.



Overall, the message of unity and cooperation in the pursuit of development beyond caste, religion, and politics resonated strongly at the spiritual meeting, signaling a promising future for the Bhimavaram constituency.

