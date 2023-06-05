  • Menu
Development possible with TDP only: Kanna Lakshminarayana

Narasaraopet: Former minister and TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana on Sunday ploughed fields and started agricultural activity for Kharif season on the occasion of Eruvaka Pournami at Pedamakkena village of Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.

Speaking on this occasion, he recalled that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu promised to give a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per annum to the farmers in the manifesto to extend helping hand to the farmers. He welcomed it.

Kanna said that development is possible with the TDP government only and criticised that farmers are not getting minimum support price during the YSRCP government. He expressed confidence that the voters are vexed with the YSRCP government will elect the TDP in the coming Assembly elections.

