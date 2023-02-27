Development works worth ` 125 cr planned in Rajamahendravaram

Political parties are expecting that the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation elections will be held before the State Assembly elections in 2024. If that happens, the representatives of the ruling party are confident that the YSRCP will be able to register a comfortable victory in the civic body polls. As part of preparation for the polls, the government has sanctioned Rs 125 crore under the municipal special grant.





Under the first phase, a sum of Rs 15 crore has already been released in July last year. City party in-charge and Rajamahendravaram MP Bharat Ram was given full freedom in the selection of works. A total of 16 works were taken up with these funds in September 2022. These works are being executed rapidly for the last four months and they are in various stages. As part of these works, the project 'Eat Street,' on Government Arts College road has already been completed and is already in use.





Development works under Rajahmundry Corporation are usually seen only during Godavari Pushkaralu which come once in 12 years and the city gets a facelift. Beautification works are also taken up during that time. There will be no other occasions to undertake major permanent projects except for the maintenance works during the rest of the period. However bringing about a change in the system, works are now being taken up at a cost of Rs 125 crore as part of measures towards beautification of the city.





The Centre has said that funds will be sanctioned for the development of Kambalacheruvu Park in Rajahmundry under the Amrit scheme. In addition to this, the State government has sanctioned another Rs 10 crore. MP Bharat Ram said that Kambala lake and park will be made the most attractive tourist spot in Rajahmundry. The pond and the surrounding park are spread over nine-and-a half acres. Municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that all the works in Kambala Cheruvu (pond) and park will be completed by the end of March. The damaged laser show in the park will also be restored. The park is being developed with modern features like a water fountain, glass bridge, and walking track. The people of the city welcome the massive beautification and development works. Especially, people who have been waiting for about six years for the development works at Kambala Park. Chitturi Ravichandra, an employee said, that the stench of this road makes it impossible to travel. We hope to make it a pleasant place.





Vivekananda Statue at the Kambala Cheruvu area, Kargil Park in Lalacheruvu Centre, a roadside park, and garden construction from Y Junction to FCI were also taken up. The construction of dividers on various roads is progressing rapidly. Officials also said that measures were being taken to develop roads and dividers to help solve the problem of increased traffic congestion in Kotipalli Bus Stand, Railway Under Bridge, Kotagummam, Morampudi, VT College, Godavari Bund, and other prominent areas.





It also includes proposals for taking up landscaping and beautification works at Arts College Grounds and a multi-purpose indoor and cricket stadium at VL Puram. The works at Arts College Grounds are estimated to cost Rs 30 lakh.











