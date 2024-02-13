development works worth `60 cr initiated in Pulicherla

Pulicherla (Chittoor district): Minister for Energy, Forests and Environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated and performed ground-breaking ceremonies for various development works worth Rs 60 crore at Pulicherla of Punganur constituency in Chittoor district on Monday.

As part of this, he inaugurated six substations worth Rs 3.29 crore, seven Rythu Bharosa Kendrams worth Rs 23.94 lakh and eight YSR health centres worth Rs 20.8 lakh. Also, six secretariats worth Rs 43.6 lakh and two Shaadi Mahals worth Rs1.50 crore were launched.

The Minister laid foundation stones for AP SC Residential School for SCs and another BC residential school at a cost of Rs 27.88 crore each. Speaking on the occasion, Peddireddi said the development of the constitution was possible with the cooperation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The welfare schemes of the government are being reached to every house.

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy said that the CM has been extending welfare schemes under Nava Ratnalu to all the eligible beneficiaries irrespective of caste, religion, party affiliation etc. The CM has implemented various reforms in health and education sectors, he added.District Collector S Shan Mohan, Panchayat Raj SE Chandrasekhar Reddy, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, APSPDCL SE Krishna Reddy, social welfare and BC welfare officers Rajya Lakshmi and Rabbani Basha, DPO Lakshmi and other officials took part in the programme.