Devineni Avinash hold meeting at NAC Kalyana Mandapam

Under the leadership of East Constituency YCP Incharge Devineni Avinash, a meeting of activists was held at NAC Kalyana Mandapam, where YCP ranks gathered in huge numbers. During the meeting, Devineni Avinash paid tribute to YSR and Devineni Nehru statues by garlanding them.

Addressing the activists, Avinash discussed the upcoming elections and emphasized on the party's commitment to hoist the YCP flag in the east. He highlighted the development and welfare initiatives undertaken by the YCP during its rule, stating that every program was successful and contributed to the constituency's progress.

Avinash expressed his gratitude towards the activists for their hard work and dedication, stating that their strength is what drives him. He also acknowledged the contributions of women in the party and assured that the next fifty days leading up to the elections are crucial.

Avinash criticized opposition leaders Gadde Rammohan and Chandrababu Gunta, likening them to jackals and accusing them of spreading lies and engaging in divisive politics. He emphasized that only the YCP flag flies in the state and that the party will come to power in the east.

Overall, Avinash reiterated the commitment of the YCP to continue its development and welfare schemes, irrespective of caste, religion, or party lines. He called for unity among party members and supporters to ensure the success of the YCP in the upcoming elections.