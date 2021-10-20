Devineni Uma arrested at Ibrahimpatnam junction to stop protest as part of state Bandh

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and his followers were arrested by police at Ibrahimpatnam junction when the TDP leaders and functionaries staging a protest in response to the state bandh call given by the party opposing the attack on the TDP offices and leaders in the state on Wednesday.

Devineni Uma strongly condemned the arrest and had a heated argument with the police. He alleged the police were behaving unilaterally and supporting the ruling party. He vowed to fight the anti people's policies of the government and attacks on the opposition leaders and party offices.

Meanwhile, in a bid to foil the bandh called by the opposition TDP, the police house arrested several leaders. They erected barricades in front of several leaders' houses in the district and prevented them from moving out.



