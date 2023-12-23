Live
Just In
Devotees flick to Tirumala in large numbers for Vykunta Dwara darshans
The gates of Vykunta opened at 1.45 am on Saturday morning in Tirumala, and all the compartments were filled with devotees. The temples are filled with the chants of Govinda's name. Special queue lines have been set up to facilitate darshan of Swami.
The gates of Vaikuntha have opened on this auspicious day of the third Ekadashi in Dhanurmasam Shuklapaksha. Devotees have flocked to temples across the states to have darshan of diety since the early hours of the morning.
Devotees have been lining up at Vaishnava temples in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of the morning. At the Tirumala Srivari Temple, the gates of Vykunta opened at 1.45 am on Saturday morning, and all the compartments were filled with devotees. The temples are filled with the chants of Govinda's name. Special queue lines have been set up to facilitate darshan of Swami.
However, amidst the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan, there has been a clash of VIPs in Tirumala. Notable personalities have took darshan at Tirumala. According to the Puranas, on this day, three deities come to earth to worship Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that by visiting Lord Vishnu through the north gate of the temple, all their wishes will be fulfilled.