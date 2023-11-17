Devotees flick to to Subrahmanyeshwara temple in Krishna district amid Nagula Chavithi

Amid Nagula Chavithi there was a significant gathering of devotees at the Mopidevi Shri Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy Temple in Krishna district. The devotees patiently waited in queues since early in the morning. MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu performed the first puja marking the auspicious occasion.

Due to the significance of Nagula Chavithi, the temple staff canceled all other services and only allowed Sarva Darshan (general darshan) for the devotees. A large number of devotees from both Telugu states attended the temple for the occasion.

The Nagula Chavithi festival is celebrated by people in Visakha with devotion. Devotees went to the temples from early in the morning and offered special pooja. Devotees believe that doing so will prevent health problems.