Devotees from across world converge at Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: The spiritual town of Puttaparthi, nestled on the banks of the Chitravathi river, is witnessing a massive influx of devotees from across India and around 140 countries for the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, scheduled from November 13 to 24. The serene Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram, which houses Baba’s Samadhi, has turned into a vibrant centre of devotion and service, reflecting the global reach of his message even 14 years after his passing.

“When I come to this Ashram, I feel like I have come back to my home. I’m here for almost a month for Baba’s birthday,” said Elena from Switzerland, who has come to this spiritual town on the banks of the Chitravathi river, to take part in the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba.

The sentiment is echoed by many devotees and followers of Baba, both from within the country and abroad, who have started congregating in Puttaparthi’s Prasanthi Nilayam, the main ashram and Samadhi Mandir of Sathya Sai Baba, to take part in the celebrations, from November 13 to 24.

Even fourteen years after his passing, the universal spiritual message of Sathya Sai Baba — rooted in Seva (selfless service) and unity — continues to inspire millions. The pilgrim town of Puttaparthi, his birthplace and final resting place, has transformed into a sea of devotion as followers from nearly 140 countries gather for the centenary birth celebrations.

Once a quiet hamlet and now the headquarters of Sri Sathya Sai district, Puttaparthi is illuminated with colourful lights and adorned with temporary welcome arches as devotees, volunteers, and visitors arrive for the grand event. The week-long celebrations, organised by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, will mark the biggest congregation since Baba’s Maha Samadhi in 2011. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the centenary function on November 19.

Foreign followers, many of whom visit the ashram annually, have already arrived. Dariya from Russia expressed her joy, saying, “I am so blessed to be here, because it’s really very important, especially for this 100th birthday of Baba. Every year, I visit this ashram that embodies Sathya Sai Baba. I still come here because it doesn’t matter if he is in-body or not — everything is still happening.”

According to R J Rathnakar, managing trustee of the Central Trust, the number of visitors to Prasanthi Nilayam today surpasses the figures when Baba was alive. “Earlier, people would come here for weeks to meet him personally. Now, they come for darshan like any pilgrimage — two or three days and move on. But the spirit of his mission continues to grow,” he said.

He noted that Sathya Sai Baba’s international following has only deepened. “We have organisations in nearly 150 countries. Baba’s message has a strength of its own — it spreads through service. These organisations, each with their national councils, come together as one family,” he added.

With thousands expected to arrive, massive arrangements for free food and accommodation have been made. Temporary shelters are being erected, and hundreds of Sevadal volunteers are coordinating crowd management and hospitality.

Shivaprasad, a retired bank manager and long-time volunteer, said, “Wherever I’m allotted service duty, I do it with full satisfaction. My wife and I have come for the centenary celebration, and we will continue to do seva as long as we can walk and work.”

Echoing this devotion, G Venugopal Rao from Hyderabad, who has been visiting Puttaparthi since 1990, said, “The service now is a centenary service. I wish to serve for 30 days this time.”

Rathnakar summed it up best: “Even today, if you move about in Prasanthi Nilayam, you will see nearly 1,500 Sevadal volunteers serving selflessly. This is the living spirit of Baba’s message — spirituality expressed through service.”(PTI)