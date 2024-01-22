Devotees rejoice in devotion amid inauguration of Ram Prana Pratishtha

The atmosphere in Gajuwaka was filled with joy and devotion as devotees celebrated the dedication of the idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. Organized by BJP Constituency Convener Karanamreddy Narasingrao, a grand procession took place through the streets. Participants walked forward, chanting the name of Rama and shouting "Jai Sri Ram". A large screen was installed for everyone to witness the worship program of the Ram idol.

The priests present at the ceremony distributed akshintas, religious offerings, to all the devotees who took part in the event. Narasinga Rao and Jyoti, a couple, actively participated in the distribution of prasada (food offered to the deity) on the temple premises.

One of the highlights of the procession was a group of women who marched together under the guidance of Sirasapalli Nukaraju. People named Apparao, Nageswara Rao, Shankara Rao, Varahala Rao, Saladi Venkataramana, and many others were also part of the celebration.

Overall, the dedication of Lord Rama's idol in Ayodhya brought immense happiness and spiritual fervor among the devotees in Gajuwaka.



