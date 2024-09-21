Devotees Rush Increased at Tirumala Today, to take 18 hours for Sarvadarshans

Tirumala witnessed a significant surge in the number of devotees with all of them waiting in 16 compartments. While devotees with special entrance darshan tickets are expected to complete their visit within four hours, those without tickets may face an extended waiting period of 18 hours.

To manage the crowds effectively, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) allocated specific time slots for Sarvadarshanam tokens, encouraging devotees to join the queue at their designated times.

Meanwhile, over 73,000 visitors paying their respects to Swami by midnight on Friday. The temple implemented a structured waiting system, with devotees lining up in 16 compartments for the free Sarva Darshan.

In addition to the large turnout, 28,330 devotees participated in the Talanilas, demonstrating their devotion through offerings. The temple received an impressive total of Rs. 3.25 crores in donations deposited into the hundi, highlighting the fervent devotion of the attendees.

The TTD has appealed to all devotees to adhere to the queue regulations and attend according to their appointed times. Early arrivals before allotted slots are permitted in the queue, but devotees are reminded to remain patient amid the bustling atmosphere of devotion.