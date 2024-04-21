Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 12 hours for Sarvadarshans

Tirumala witnessed a surge of devotees from all over gathered to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara Swamy. With most compartments filled to capacity, devotees faced longer wait times for darshan. Those without tokens were informed by TTD officials that it would take up to 12 hours to reach Sarvadarshan, with 31 compartments designated for free darshan.

For those opting for a special darshan worth Rs.300, the wait time was estimated to be around 3 hours. Meanwhile, devotees awaiting their turn for the timed SSD darshan in 9 compartments experienced a 4-hour wait.

On Saturday, as many as 73,051 devotees visited Tirumala, with 34,599 offering hair as part of their pilgrimage. It is reported that a significant income of Rs. 2.92 crores from Srivari Hundi. As the influx of devotees continues, authorities are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth and efficient darshan experience for all visitors at Tirumala.