Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, to take 15 hours to complete darshans

The crowd of devotees in Tirumala has increased and devotees are waiting in 31 compartments for darshan. TTD officials revealed that it will take 15 hours for them to visit Sarvadarshan. On Tuesday, 72,176 devotees visited Tirumala and 25,549 tonsured their heads . The income of the hundi from the gifts offered by the devotees is Rs. 4.12 crore.

On the other hand, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has re-introduced the timeslot system for devotees. The process of issuing Sarvadarshan timeslot tokens has been resumed from Tuesday midnight at Bhudevi Complex, Srinivasa Complex and Govindarajaswamy Satras in Tirupati.

TTD officials revealed that 25,000 tokens will be issued on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday and 15,000 tokens per day on other days. Arrangements were made for the devotee who received the token to have darshan on the same day. It was explained that tokens will be issued through 30 counters in three areas and the counters will be closed once the specified quota is completed.