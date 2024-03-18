Live
- NTR district police conducts flag march
- Devotees rush normal at Tirumala today, to take six hours for darshans
- Navy nabs 35 Somali pirates, rescues crew
- Group-I Prelims conducted smoothly
- Create roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 years, PM tells Ministers
- Spandana cancelled
- United Forum for Democracy releases public manifesto
- Foreign students attacked for Namaz
- Officials told to strictly implement election code for elections
- All eyes on Hinjili Assembly seat
Just In
Devotees rush normal at Tirumala today, to take six hours for darshans
Highlights
Devotees who do not have tokens will have to wait for 6 hours for Sarvadarshan.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple is crowded with devotees who are waiting in two compartments for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.
Devotees who do not have tokens will have to wait for 6 hours for Sarvadarshan.
Meanwhile, 83,825 devotees visited Venkanna yesterday, while 25,690 devotees offered hair. TTD officials revealed that the income of Srivari Hundi was at Rs.4.57 crore on Sunday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT