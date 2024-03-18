  • Menu
Devotees rush normal at Tirumala today, to take six hours for darshans

Highlights

Devotees who do not have tokens will have to wait for 6 hours for Sarvadarshan.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple is crowded with devotees who are waiting in two compartments for darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Meanwhile, 83,825 devotees visited Venkanna yesterday, while 25,690 devotees offered hair. TTD officials revealed that the income of Srivari Hundi was at Rs.4.57 crore on Sunday.

