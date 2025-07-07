Devotees throng Swarnala Cheruvu as 5-day Rottela Panduga begins

Nellore: The five-day bread festival popularly known as ‘Rottela Panduga’ began in a traditional manner at Bara Shaheed Dargah here on Sunday.

The Swarnala Cheruvu was packed with the devotees as thousands of devotees from all faiths were seen exchanging Rottelu after having holy dip in knee deep water.

According to the believers, problems would be solved and wishes fullfilled if they offer vows at the Bara Shaheed Dargah during the Rottela Panduga.

Devotees exchanged Udyoga Rotte, Vidya Rotte, Marriage Rotte, Vyapara Rotte, Sowbhagya Rotte, Santhana Rotte, Videsiyanam Rotte, Gruha Rotte, Health Rotte, etc as per their adequate wishes.

This time there is big demand for ’Santhana Rotte’ and ‘Vivaha Rotte’ as the devotees were seen searching for people whose vows were fullfilled last time.

This led the administration to display boards on the banks of Nellore tank indicating the names of the Rottelu’ in view of easy identification of Rottelu.

This year heavy crowds were seen at Vudyoga Rottelu with the youth in large numbers exchanging such breads.

“After making several unsuccessful efforts for gaining job, finally I came to Bara Shaheed Dargah to pick up Vudyoga Rotte. I am sure that I will secure the job,” a post graduate Parankusam Ramakrishna Yeluru of West Godavari district said.

He would attending ther Mega DSC recently announced by the government.

The city wore a festive look with the venders arranging clothes, sweets, eateries, Rottelu, and other shops on the both sides of Podalaluru road, and on the premises of Bara Shaheed Dargah. As many as 1000 stalls were set up.