Devotees Thronging at ticket counters

Tirupati: The Devotees started gathering at the ticket counter set up by TTD for issuing of tokens for vaikunta dwara darshanam here on Thursday.

Actually the TTD decided to issue the token vaikunta dwara darshanam one day before vaikunte Ekadashi that is on Friday morning.

However to get the tokens begin pouring in at the counters in Tirupati. TTD set up 9 counters for issuing of tokens for vaikunta dwara darshanam which will commens on vaikunte Ekadashi that is on December 23. But The police not allowing the devotees to the enter the Q lines resulting in the devotees where sitting near the Q lines .

It may be noted that TTD set up counters at the 9 places in Tirupati City for issuing of the tickets for the vaikunta dwara Darshan for locals.The places are 1. Vishnu Nivasam 2. Srinivasam 3. GovindaRaja Swami Choultries 4. Bhudevi complex 5. Ramachandra pushkarini 6. Indira maidanam 7. Jeevakona High School 8. Rama Naidu High School in Bairagipattieda 9. ZP school in Mr Palli.

Meanwhile the police made elaborate security arrangements for smooth issuing of the tokens.In all 1500 police were deployed in Tirupati and Tirumala for regulating the devotees crowd. TTD are its part antispatting huge rush of devotees also made big arrangements for dharshan.

A total of 423500 vaikunta dwara darshanam tokens will be issued Through The Nine counters for the 10 days of the dwara darshanam. Which will be from December 23 rd to January 2 nd.