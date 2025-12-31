  1. Home
News

  31 Dec 2025 7:45 AM IST
Devotion marks Vaikuntha Ekadasi celebrations
Dokiparru (Gudlavalleru): The sacred festival of Vaikuntha Ekadasi was celebrated with great devotion at Sri Bhusametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Dokiparru village on Tuesday. Special Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan was arranged, drawing a large number of devotees who offered prayers with deep faith.

Temple organisers Kommareddy Bapi Reddy and Vijayabhaskaramma, along with Pamireddy Venkateswara Reddy, P Prasanna, Venkatalakshmi, Krishnaveni and others, performed the doorway pooja, following which devotees were allowed darshan through the sacred Uttara (Vaikuntha) Dwaram.

Earlier, special Abhishekam and floral decorations were performed for the deity. From the early hours, devotees thronged the temple chanting “Govinda” and seeking the Lord’s blessings, believing that Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan on this auspicious day grants Moksha and liberation from sins. The beautifully decorated deity offered a divine and serene experience to devotees, while Vedic chants and traditional musical instruments filled the temple atmosphere with spirituality.

Under the supervision of temple trustees PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy and the leadership of the organisers, arrangements were made to ensure a smooth and comfortable Darshan. Theertham and Prasadam were distributed to all devotees. On this holy occasion, Vedic scholars offered special prayers seeking peace, prosperity, and well-being for all, as devotees expressed joy and spiritual fulfilment after participating in the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations at Dokiparru Mahakshetram.

