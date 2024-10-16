Devotional fervour marks Sirimanu Utsav

Vizianagaram: Gaiety and fervour marked the Pydithalli Sirimanu Utsav here as thousands of devotees throng the festival on Tuesday. Bantupalli Venkatrao, chief priest of the Pydithalli temple, mounted the Sirimanu and blessed the people on behalf of the Goddess. The exciting and feverish event draws curtains on the popular Pydithalli Utsav.

Sirimanu Utsav is celebrated every year on the first Tuesday after Vijayadasami. It is believed that 15 days before the beginning of Sirimanu Utsav, Goddess Pydimamba will appear in the dream of temple priest and indicate him the location of the Sirimanu (selected trunk) for that year.

The priest along with staff goes and find out the tree and will cut it and perform puja. After neatly carving it into desired shape, the Sirimanu will be placed over a chariot, which will be brought to Three Lanterns junction. Later, he would sit on the Sirimanu chariot which will move three times between Vizianagaram fort and temple. Thousands of people watched the huge procession standing on the roads, tall buildings and offered fruits to the priest.

Sitting on the top of the fort, the royal family members and judicial officers watched the Sirimanu procession. The royal family offered silk robes to Goddess on behalf of Samsthanam.

Many people are not aware of the importance of white elephant moving in front of Sirimanu chariot. It is believed that during the celebration in the olden days, Maharajas used to sit on this white elephant to participate in the Sirimanu Utsav. Now it has become a tradition to use the white elephant in front of Sirimanu. But now a days a bullock cart is being designed in elephant shape with cardboards which is used in the procession

According to ancestors, Pydimamba died before she got married. But her female companions (chelikattelu or chaperone) also given importance in the festival and it has become a tradition to make five women sit on the Anjali chariot which precedes Sirimanu.

The fishermen community helped to pull out the idol of Pydithalli from pedda cheruvu. So they were given priority to participate in procession of Sirimanu Utsav and a net decorated with flowers would be made part of the festival.

More than 50 youth holding stout sticks, knives and other weapons used to protect the fort in those days. So the tradition is being still continued today and now some youth holding the sticks have taken part in the Sirimanu procession and they can be considered the bodyguards for the Pydithalli. All the MLAs, MP, ministers and others have a darshan of the deity on Tuesday. Artistes presented traditional arts like karra samu, puli veshalu, pagati Veshalu on the premises of fort.