DGP congratulates AP police team

DGP congratulates AP police team
DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday congratulated Andhra Police sports team FOR winning nine medals in the All India Judo Cluster competitions held in Assam from June 24 to 30.

The AP police won medals in Taekwondo, Karate, Pencak-Silat and Wushu. Players from 24 states and five Union Territories participated in national competitions. More than 2,000 players participated in the mega national event.

X