Live
- Right time for Naidu to demand SCS for AP: CPI
- Fear over access to all roads across Cantt haunts dwellers
- VPA focuses on environmental conservation
- I will always be available to people, says new Collector M N Harendhira Prasad
- Workplace should become safer & secure for women
- Hyderabad: Two sales executives held for abusing female colleague
- Govt urged to stop supply of substandard prawn seed
- Hyderabad: Seven held for vandalising mobile repair shop
- DGP congratulates AP police team
- Phone-tapping scam: HC refuses nod to some advocates to implead in PIL
Just In
DGP congratulates AP police team
Highlights
DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday congratulated Andhra Police sports team FOR winning nine medals in the All India Judo Cluster competitions held in Assam from June 24 to 30.
Vijayawada : DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday congratulated Andhra Police sports team FOR winning nine medals in the All India Judo Cluster competitions held in Assam from June 24 to 30.
The AP police won medals in Taekwondo, Karate, Pencak-Silat and Wushu. Players from 24 states and five Union Territories participated in national competitions. More than 2,000 players participated in the mega national event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS