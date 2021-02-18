DGP Gautam Sawang expresses happiness with peaceful polling

Mangalagiri: Director general of police D Gautam Sawang complimented the voters for peacefully exercising their franchise in the elections to the local bodies.

He said in a statement here on Wednesday that the employees of various departments extended excellent cooperation to the police department for conducting the elections in free and fair atmosphere.

He said that the police department had conducted the first, second and third phase elections with utmost efficiency.

Particularly, the police had succeeded in peaceful conduct of elections in spite of the boycott call given by the Maoists.

The DGP said that precautions were taken to prevent any untoward incidents though the voter turnout was huge in all the three phases.

Comparing with 2013 elections, there was hardly any trouble during the present polling.

He complimented police personnel for helping the aged and disabled to exercise their franchise.

He said that in all 66 platoons of APSP, 20 companies of CRPF, 41,000 civil police personnel were deployed during the elections this year.

The DGP was confident that the fourth phase polling would also be peaceful due to the strategies adopted by the police department. The police would strive hard to help people to exercise their franchise without any fear.