It is known that Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the AP DGP over the attack on Ramachandra, brother of Chittoor district judge Rammurthy alleging that the attack was carried out by YSRCP leaders. However, DGP Gautam Sawang responded to the letter written by Chandrababu Naidu. He said that they would perform their duties as per the law and asserted that people like Naidu in a responsible position to look into the facts before giving letters to the media.

He said that a case has been registered against Pratap Reddy in connection with the incident in Chittoor district where he attacked Ramchandra for interfering into his dispute with fruit trader. DGP further asserted that Ramachandra was immediately shifted to Kothakotta for treatment where it was reported that Ramachandra was under the influence of alcohol. However, Ramachandra was shifter to Madanapalle hospital for better treatment.

The DGP explained in the letter that the allegations that the YSRCP leaders had carried out the attack were baseless and said that the investigation in the case is underway and the Madanapalle DSP had expedited the investigation.