DGP Gautam Sawang warns against illegal sale of Remdesivir, Oxygen

Vijayawada: State Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang has said the Police department in coordination with other departments is trying to check black marketing of Remdesivir injections and oxygen cylinders in the State.

In a press release on Thursday, DGP Gautam Sawang appealed to the people to inform the police on black marketing of the injections and oxygen cylinders. He said the people can call onto Dial 100 and 1902 call centres.

He said the Police department is conducting raids to check the sale of the injections and oxygen cylinders. He said there are many reports that private hospitals are collecting exorbitant charges and fee from the Covid patients. He warned that the government would take stern action against the hospitals for collecting exorbitant fee and charges.

Referring to supply of oxygen cylinders, he said Green channels are arranged in the State to supply cylinders. He said the government is successfully implementing night curfew in the State and warned that stern action would be taken on people for spreading false news, lies and rumours on Covid in social media.

He further said some people are spreading lies on Covid hospitals and warned that strict vigil will be maintained on such forces and people. He suggested that people should behave with responsibility in the difficult Covid times.