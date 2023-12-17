  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DGP presents awards to meritorious police officers

DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy speaking at the programme where DGP disc awards were presented to 65 officials, at police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday
x

DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy speaking at the programme where DGP disc awards were presented to 65 officials, at police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday

Highlights

DGP disc awards presented to 65 officers who excelled in maintaining law and order in 2022

Vijayawada: Director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy presented DGP disc awards to 65 police officials who excelled in maintaining law and order in the state during 2022.

The DGP presented gold medals to 15 superintendent of police, 56

silver medals to right from constable to SPs and five bronze medals to DSPs

and assistant sub-inspectors at the programme in police headquarters in Mangalagiri.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that conviction based policing which was introduced last year has been yielding good results. He said accused were sentenced in 165 cases.

The DGP said that those extended good service in ACB, CID, Greyhounds, Octopus, vigilance and enforcement bureau will be identified and DGP disc awards will be presented. He said this will help the police officials to render more good services.

SPs from all over the state participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X