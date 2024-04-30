Dharmana blames BJP govt at Centre

Srikakulam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao alleged that Land Titling Act was brought by the BJP government at the Centre and it has been insisting that the states implement the same. He claimed that the state has no role in it.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Prasada Rao said that the YSRCP government in the state has not yet decided to implement the Act and thinking of implementing it only after getting clarity and consensus from all quarters.

The BJP government at the Centre previously decided to implement the Act for dealing with the land issues in a better way and to mitigate disputes regarding lands but the opposition TDP is carrying out a campaign against YSRCP government in the state regarding the Act, he explained.

Prasada Rao also questioned why the TDP is entered into an alliance with the BJP and failed to question the party on this Act. “TDP is trying to get benefits politically in the current elections by making baseless allegations against the YSRCP on the Land Titling Act,” the minister lamented.

He also said that people are wise and they can realise who is in wrong track and who will cause harm to them.

The minister reminded that the YSRCP government earlier stated that it would not implement the Land Titling Act without getting clarity from the courts and also collecting opinions of people of all sections. He also accused the media friendly to TDP of creating unnecessary doubts among people on the Act without having any authentic information. He also claimed that the land survey taken up by the government is a good

initiative.