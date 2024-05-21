Srikakulam: Criminal case booked against animal husbandry officials

Srikakulam:Srikakulam two town police booked criminal case against six officials of the Animal Husbandry department following the direction of the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) court at Srikakulam.

Police issued copies on registration of the case (FIR) on Monday with crime number 97/2024 and forwarded the same to JFCM court.

According to the complainant Dr P Suryam, he was working as executive director (ED) for District Sheep Breeders Cooperative Union (DSBCU) under the Integrated Sheep Development Programme (ISDP) and the office is located within the premises of the Animal Husbandry department district level office at Srikakulam. According to details of the complaint and FIR issued by the police, six officials joint director (now retired) of Animal Husbandry, M Kishore, deputy director M Jagannadham, assistant directors K Rajagopal and B.Ogeswara Rao, office manager Prasada Rao, district sheep breeders union chairman, R.Chinna Rao opened the office chamber of the complainant in his absence and stole valuable documents, material, cash and certificates.

On the issue the complainant approached the court and after verification of the facts, the court directed the police to register FIR against the accused under sections 379, 403, 406, 409, 418, 420, 425, 500 R/w section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).