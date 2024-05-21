Visakhapatnam: Red zone declared within 2-km radius of strongrooms

Visakhapatnam: To intensify security measures, the city police announced a red zone within a 2-km radius of the area where strongrooms are located.

The EVMs were stored in Andhra University College of Engineering. In order to intensify security, the city police decided to declare the region as a no-flying zone on Monday.

According to City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, drones and balloons have been prohibited in the red zone area and stringent action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, Visakha Range DIG Vishal Gunni examined the arrangements made for the counting exercise scheduled on June 4. He was accompanied by Anakapalli SP KV Murali Krishna to Sankaram village where the counting centres were located. A three-layer security is in place at the premises.