- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Cong wave sweeping across the country: VH
- Questions galore on Mamata Didi’s prediction on INDIA bloc prospects
- TTD to release August quota of Arjitha Seva and Virtual seva tickets today
- Srikakulam: Criminal case booked against animal husbandry officials
- Visakhapatnam: Red zone declared within 2-km radius of strongrooms
- Take steps to curb water contamination in coming days: Seethakka
- Visakhapatnam: Chicken becomes costlier for common man
To intensify security measures, the city police announced a red zone within a 2-km radius of the area where strongrooms are located.
The EVMs were stored in Andhra University College of Engineering. In order to intensify security, the city police decided to declare the region as a no-flying zone on Monday.
According to City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, drones and balloons have been prohibited in the red zone area and stringent action would be taken against the violators.
Meanwhile, Visakha Range DIG Vishal Gunni examined the arrangements made for the counting exercise scheduled on June 4. He was accompanied by Anakapalli SP KV Murali Krishna to Sankaram village where the counting centres were located. A three-layer security is in place at the premises.