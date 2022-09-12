Dharmana Prasada Rao flays Maha Padayatra, says all regions should be developed

Andhra Pradesh Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao alleged that there is conspiracy behind the farmers demand to develop only Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He asked Chandrababu what would be the situation in North Andhra and Rayalaseema if only one Amaravati is developed. Dharmana spoke at a media conference in Srikakulam district. He alleged that the opposition is not accepting the development of all areas.



Taking a dig at opposition and section of people, the minister recalled Sivaramakrishnan committee's recommendations that development in one place is not appropriate. He said that the government will build three capitals in a month with the aim of using the wealth created equally in all regions.



He said that north Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions have been not developed in the last 65 years and people should not fall for Chandrababu's trick to avoid the same mistake again. Dharmana said whether it is possible to develop the capital of Amaravati with four to five lakh crores.



Meanwhile, the Amaravati farmers on Monday has begun their Maha Padayatra in demand to start the development of Amaravati as the single capital of the state.