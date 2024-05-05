Live
- Vijayawada: Postal ballot voting begins in NTR district
- Uttam accuses KCR of spreading lies
- Anakapalli: C M Ramesh condemns attack on BJP leader
- Visakhapatnam: Land Titling Act is to ease legal process says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Anakapalli: State stepped 100 years back in YSRCP rule says Balakrishna
- CM Revanth Reddy meets Vemula’s mother
- Modi eager to push development: Eatala
- Visakhapatnam: Pulsus CEO to contribute to TDP’s 20 lakh job creation
- Kishan Reddy dares Revanth for open debate
- Rajamahendravaram: Congress win will save democracy says Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao
Just In
Dharmavaram: Amit Shah to campaign for Sathya Kumar today
Highlights
Union minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will be arriving here at 11 am to campaign for Dharmavaram BJP candidate Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday morning.
Dharmavaram : Union minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will be arriving here at 11 am to campaign for Dharmavaram BJP candidate Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday morning.
Shah will be arriving in a special flight to Puttaparthi from where he will take a helicopter to Dharmavaram.
TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will also be participating in the Dharmavaram meeting. Amit Shah will address the meeting along with Naidu in support of BJP candidate Satya Kumar.
Satya Sai district collector Arun Babu along with the police are making arrangements for the home minister's reception. BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari will also be receiving the Union minister at the airport.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS