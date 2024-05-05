Dharmavaram: Amit Shah to campaign for Sathya Kumar today

Dharmavaram : Union minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will be arriving here at 11 am to campaign for Dharmavaram BJP candidate Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday morning.

Shah will be arriving in a special flight to Puttaparthi from where he will take a helicopter to Dharmavaram.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will also be participating in the Dharmavaram meeting. Amit Shah will address the meeting along with Naidu in support of BJP candidate Satya Kumar.

Satya Sai district collector Arun Babu along with the police are making arrangements for the home minister's reception. BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari will also be receiving the Union minister at the airport.