Dharmavaram selected for ‘One District One Project’

Dharmavaram(Sri Sathya Sai district): Hari Preetham Singh, Invest India Representative, expressed excitement about the selection of Velugu, a district welfare programme, in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The implementation of Velugu program is aimed to progress in a town with the help of trade staff and master weavers, launched on Monday at the Municipal Council hall. During the event, 13 languages depicted in artworks like Sri Ramakoti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi painting and 3D painting of Lord Krishna and Gopikas have impressed Hari Preetham.

He, along with his team, checked dying units of production centres used in preparation of the fabric used in the district welfare programme. The Invest India representative explained the importance of the programme, highlighting its position as a good initiative in India. Preetham Singh hoped that this event will take the message to the higher authorities and deliver good results.

Also, the representatives conducted surveys on the utility of the welfare programme of ‘One District One Project’. The event saw participation of various corporate representatives and local traders, designates, master weavers, and employees.