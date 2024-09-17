Differences crop up among Congress leaders

Srikakulam: Though Congress could not register a considerable performance in the district during recent elections, yet the leaders of the party are divided into rival groups. After bifurcation of the state, the Congress party received a big jolt in the residuary state in 2014 elections and since then the party is unable to recover its strength even after 10 years. In recent elections also, the party candidates failed to make any mark in terms of votes in Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.



After general elections, most of the Congress party candidates and leaders raised questions about misuse of election funds by the state leadership. As a result, most of the senior leaders like Killi Kruparani, BSatyavathi, PParameswara Rao, SAnnaji Rao have not found place in Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and District Congress Committee (DCC) executive bodies. Due to this, senior leaders are expressing their dissent at different forums.

Against this backdrop,a fire accident occurred at DCC office on September 10 which further ignited differences between two groups of the party leaders.

Present DCC president AKrishna Rao and DCC former president PParameswara Rao organised separate meetings at the party office and made allegations against each other regarding the incident.