DIG asks investigation officers to improve skills

Kurnool: An orientation programme is conducted for police personnel on how to investigate cases and improving skills among the investigation officers at G Pulla Reddy Engineering College on Thursday. Around 260 police personnel of the rank of head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and circle inspectors including Deputy Superintendent of Polices (DSPs) attended the programme.

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S Senthil Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal participated and addressed the gathering. The DIG said that the aim of the orientation programme is to enhance the ability and skills among the investigating officers. The Station House Officers (SHOs) of Sub Inspector level need to act with responsibility while investigating the case. The officials have to work hard to reduce the non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases to maximum extent.

Preference needs to be given to those officers, who have experience in investigation. People will give due regard to those police personnel if they crack cases at the earliest, he said and called upon the cops to maintain a friendly relations with the public. Talk to the complainants in a pleasing manner who comes to the police station, he said. If necessary, extend them a glass of water after seated. Under any cost, do not behave in a rude manner with them, he pointed out.

The social media will be always having an eye on the police on how they behave, stated the DIG. Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal said the investigation officers need to enhance their caliber and skills. According to the Act, the investigating officers would be from the rank of head constables to sub-inspectors.

The officials should work with an aim and responsibility and those officials who cracked case would be given rewards for outstanding performance in investigating the cases, stated the SP. He further said that they will encourage and provide necessary facilities to the junior investigation officers. Though the district has nearly 500 investigation officers, he said the irony was 80 percent of them are inactive.

He said the officials can write in Telugu in all except on charge sheets, said Siddarth Kaushal. Additional SP D Prasad, DSPs K V Mahesh, Venkatadri, Srinivasulu, Vinod Kumar, Yugandhar Babu, CIs, SIs, ASIs and head constables participated in the orientation programme.