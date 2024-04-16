DIG Chauhan says sports are very beneficial for health

Nagarkurnool: DIG L.S Chauhan along with District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath Collector Uday Kumar inaugurated the tennis court in SP office premises in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG L.S Chauhan said that sports are as important for mental happiness and health He said that it will be useful. He said that due to lack of physical activity in the current period, one has to get sick.

Therefore, sports should be a habit in everyday life. He said that we will be very healthy because of it. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath expressed happiness that the tennis court was built because of his great love for sports. Later, sons of DIG Chauhan SP Gaikwad Collector Uday played tennis in the tennis court. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Collector Uday Kumar, Additional SP Rameshwar Bharat DSP Burri Srinivas CI Kanakaiah and others participated in this program.