DIG refutes claims of police resource diversion to Kuppam

Tirupati: Anantapur Range DIG Dr Shemushi Bajpai has dismissed allegations suggesting that police resources were diverted from Tirupati’s Vaikunta Dwara Darshan token distribution centres to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s programmes in Kuppam from January 6 to 8.

Addressing the media at Tirumala on Friday, she clarified that independent police teams were deployed for both events, ensuring that security arrangements were not compromised.

Dr Bajpai explained that comprehensive plans had been implemented for Vaikunta Ekadashi, with over 2,424 police personnel stationed at Tirumala and an additional 1,500 officers deployed in Tirupati to manage the crowd at token distribution centres. “The claims of force redeployment are unfounded. Adequate security measures were in place to manage the large influx of devotees during Vaikunta Ekadashi. Devotees can rest assured that their safety is our utmost priority,” she stated.

The DIG also addressed the tragic incident at Bairagipatteda token distribution centre in Tirupati, where a sudden rush of devotees resulted in six fatalities. Expressing her condolences, she said, “Initial findings indicate that the tragedy stemmed from an unanticipated crowd surge and delays in ground-level decision-making”.

Dr Bajpai strongly refuted claims of inadequate police deployment, asserting that sufficient personnel were present at all locations. “This unfortunate incident is deeply regrettable, but I assure everyone that no shortage of security forces contributed to it. We are committed to ensuring the safety of all devotees,” she emphasised.

A thorough investigation is underway to uncover the exact causes of the tragedy. The DIG revealed that the inquiry focuses on potential lapses in crowd management and whether gates at token centres were opened without proper precautions. Evidence from CCTV footage and mobile recordings is being examined, and those found responsible for any negligence will face strict disciplinary action.

To prevent similar incidents, Dr Bajpai announced a comprehensive review of safety protocols at high-traffic locations. The police are working closely with stakeholders to improve crowd management systems. She also urged the public to support the investigation by providing any relevant video or photographic evidence.

“The safety of devotees remains our top priority, and we are committed to learning from this incident to implement better protocols in the future,” she concluded.