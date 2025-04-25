Omar Abdullah sends ministers across country to ensure safety of J&K residents

Srinagar: In light of recent incidents and to reinforce a sense of security among students and business persons from J&K residing in various parts of the country, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday directed the deployment of ministers to key cities across India.

"These senior representatives of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir have been tasked with coordinating closely with their counterparts in the respective State Governments. Their mandate is to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of J&K residents who may be facing distress, anxiety, or insecurity in the wake of recent developments," the Chief Minister said as per a post on the handle of the CMO on X.

"With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my Cabinet Ministers to various cities across the country. The purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective State Governments and ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents," Omar Abdullah said in the posts.

"The J&K Government will stand with its people - anywhere, everywhere," stated the Chief Minister, reaffirming the administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its citizens beyond the territorial boundaries of Jammu & Kashmir.

The step came in response to the alleged harassment of people from J&K in states around India.

In response to his National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar raising the issue of the purported harassment, Omar Abdullah, on Thursday, posted on X: "The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I’m also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care".

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who visited the Kashmir Valley on Friday, also raised the same issue.

"Some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir in the rest of the country," he told the media here.

"It is time all of us stand united to defeat terrorism. The terrorists want to divide society by making brother fight brother," he cautioned.



