Pahalgam terror attack: Hooda seeks adequate relief, job for Navy officer's family

Karnal: Seeking adequate relief and a compassionate job for a family member, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Friday visited the residence of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, met his family members and consoled them.

He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss. Hooda said the entire country stands with the family in this hour of grief. Later, talking to the media, Hooda demanded proper compensation and a government job for Vinay Narwal's family. “There is anger in the country due to the cowardly act of the terrorists, and the country is united against terrorism. The country demands from the government that the culprits should not be spared under any circumstances, and whatever tough decisions are required to end terrorism, should be taken,” he said.

Hooda said the government should investigate every aspect, including the failure of the security and intelligence system, and ensure that such attacks do not recur. “We welcome the steps taken by the government against Pakistan and demand even tougher decisions. The victim families will get justice only when the terrorists and their masters are brought to justice,” he said.

The Navy officer was given a heartfelt farewell by his wife, Himanshi, on Wednesday evening here by embracing his coffin wrapped in the Tricolour. The young officer was cremated with full state honours. The 26-year-old Navy officer got married on April 16 and was killed in the terror attack on April 22.

State Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar also visited the residence of Navy officer Vinay Narwal and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Panwar said the incident was highly condemnable, the entire country stood in grief with the family. He assured them that both the Central and state governments are with them in this hour of grief. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken five major decisions during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security after the incident, and stricter steps are being taken.



