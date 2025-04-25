NHRC condemns Pahalgam attack, ‘deeply disturbed’ by killings of innocent civilians

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday condemned the killing of innocent civilians by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir’s (J&K) Pahalgam.

“The Commission condemns the dastardly attack on the unarmed and unsuspecting innocent civilians who were on a holiday to the valley. The incident has shaken the conscience of every right thinking human being as a serious issue of violation of human rights of the innocent victims and their families,” said a statement released by the apex human rights body of the country.

It added that the NHRC is deeply disturbed by the news of the killing of 28 people by the terrorists after identifying their faith in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

“It has been said time and again at various forums that terrorism is one of the biggest causes of human rights violations in the world. The time has come to act against those aiding, abetting, supporting and advancing terrorism and to hold them accountable for this menace,” further said NHRC.

Otherwise, terrorism may result in shrinking of democratic space, intimidation, reprisals, harmony among communities and grave violation of various human rights, including right to life, liberty, equality, fraternity, and livelihood, cautioned the NHRC.

The human rights body expected the government to take all the necessary steps to fix accountability, bring the perpetrators to justice and provide succour to the families of the victims in all possible manner.

The NHRC, established under the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA), 1993, consists of a Chairperson, five full-time members and seven deemed members.

The statute, as amended by the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Act, 2006, lays down qualifications for the appointment of the Chairperson and members of the Commission.

The NHRC in the country was established on October 12, 1993. The NHRC is entrusted with the protection and promotion of human rights, which the Act defines as "rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in the International Covenants and enforceable by courts in India".



