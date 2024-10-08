DIG, SP review security arrangements on Tirumala

Tirupati: Anticipating more than three lakh devotees for Garuda Seva on Tuesday, the most important celestial event of the annual Brahmotsavam, an additional force of 1,264 police was deployed.

This was in addition to the about 5,000 police personnel involved in the security in Tirumala and Tirupati for the 9-day Brahmotsavam.

Anantapur range DIG Shemushi Bajpai along with SP L Subbarayudu and senior police officer Murali Krishna held a meeting in the control room in Tirumala on Monday.

The SP said the police team at all the entry and exit points at the galleries and four mada streets around the temple should be on high alert in ensuring orderly movement of the pilgrims entering galleries.

The pilgrims through the inner ring road reach the mada streets to go to the galleries and through the outer ring road, reached the parking places for parking vehicles.

The police parties conduct regular checks at all vulnerable points in Tirumala and also on the ghat roads and outer ring roads to ensure no traffic jam anywhere in the key points including Alipiri and toll gates.

The senior police officials directed the crime police to keep a watch on the anti-social elements and detain the rowdy sheeters and proclaimed offenders and ex-convicts.

The SP appealed the pilgrims to cooperate with the police for a peaceful darshan of Lord and also the Garuda Vahana Seva to be held on Tuesday night.

It may be noted that the Garuda Seva will be conducted on the 5th day of the annual Brahmotsavam for which lakhs of devotees from various states assemble to have a glimpse of Lord Sri Malayappa, the professional deity of Lord Venkateswara atop Garuda, the favourite celestial carrier(vahanam) of Lord Maha Vishnu.

ASPs Venkat Rao, Ravi Manoharachari, Nagabhushanam Rao, Ramakrishna and DSP Vijay Sekhar were present.