Digital Census-2027 training begins in Tirupati

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that house listing and house census activities will be taken up in the first phase of Census-2027, and the entire process will be conducted through a fully digital system using the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS).

The District Collector inaugurated the 3-day district-level training programme for officials on the digital procedures on Tuesday at Prakasam Bhavan in Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati. The training is being conducted for district and related officials who will take part in the first phase of house listing and house census under Census-2027.

Joint Collector R Govinda Rao, District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, State Census Assistant Director K Supreej, and other officials participated in the programme.

The Census-2027 exercise is being conducted across the country after a gap of nearly 15 years. The Collector said the house listing and house census process should be conducted in a systematic and responsible manner and directed officials to perform their duties with commitment. At the district level, the District Collector will function as the Principal Census Officer, the Joint Collector as the Additional Census Officer, and the District Revenue Officer as the District Census Officer. At the corporation level, commissioners will serve as Principal Census Officers, while supervisors and enumerators will work at the mandal level.

The Collector instructed staff involved in the census process to follow the guidance of their senior officials at all times.

Training materials will be provided during the sessions, and officials were asked to study them carefully and ensure proper understanding before training enumerators.

He further stated that a special officer from the state level will supervise census activities in the district. Master trainers will soon be selected and trained, who will in turn train field trainers.

Field trainers will provide training to charge officers, supervisors, and enumerators in mandal and municipal areas. The Collector underlined that the digital census process must be carried out strictly as per guidelines without errors.