Direct Tirupati flight service from Oct 1

Rajamahendravaram: Air connectivity between Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati is set to begin from October 1. Airport Director NK Srikanth on Friday announced that the direct flight service is being introduced with the efforts of MP Daggubati Purandeswari.
At present, Rajamahendravaram airport operates flights to major cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and some more other cities. With the addition of the Tirupati service, air connectivity from the city will further improve.
Initially, the Tirupati service will operate three days a week with an ATR 72 aircraft.
The flight will depart from Tirupati at 7.40 am and reach Rajamahendravaram at 9.25 am.
On the return leg, it will leave Rajamahendravaram at 9.50 am and arrive in Tirupati at 11.15 am.
Srikanth informed that an airline team will soon visit Rajamahendravaram airport to make the necessary arrangements for the new service.