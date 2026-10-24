Director Boyapati presented with MAA-AP artistes’ diary

Tenali: Noted film director Boyapati Srinu was presented with the official “MAA-AP” Artistes’ Diary by film director and MAA-AP founder Dileep Raja at his office in Hyderabad on Friday. Speaking to the media in Tenali, Dileep Raja shared that the diary was created with the vision of introducing aspiring actors and artists based in Andhra Pradesh to leading personalities in the film industry.

He said that Director Boyapati Srinu personally went through the profiles and photos of all the artistes featured in the diary and took the time to interact with them individually. The event saw the participation of MAA-AP artistes from Andhra Pradesh, including Ramesh Verma, Varanasi Patrudu, Samudrala, Yerrababu, Bellamkonda Venkat, Charlie, RK Madam, and others.