OCTOPUS showcases operational preparedness

Vijayawada: A live tactical demonstration showcasing the high-level operational preparedness, discipline, and coordination of OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations) marked the Police Commemoration Day observations at Veeramachaneni Paddayya Siddhartha Public School here on Friday.

The elite counter-terrorism unit presented a series of specialised tactical manoeuvres alongside an open-house exhibition to honour the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of police personnel serving the nation. Designed to offer students and the public an inside look into counter-terrorism operations, the live drill highlighted the rigorous training and split-second responsiveness required during critical security emergencies.

Visitors at the open-house exhibition also had a rare opportunity to inspect specialised operational equipment and learn about its role in safeguarding national security. The event was attended by OCTOPUS SP Admin Sasikanth Lakshimipathi, along with Siddhartha school management leaders including Vice-President V Nagabhushana Rao, Secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, Joint Secretary and Convener Sureddi Vishnu, and governing body member Ch Arun Kumar.