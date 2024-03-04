Disaster for Jagan ahead, says Prashant Kishor

Hyderabad: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS JaganMohan Reddy is going to lose very big in the ensuing elections. Prashant Kishor, who had earlier worked with Jagan playing key role in bringing the YSR Congress party into power has now predicted a disaster for the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Talking in a programme organised by a media, Prashant Kishor made these comments. Prashant Kishor said that the younger generation those who are educated are looking jobs. They are not looking for monetary benefits.

“As a head of the state, you must not put all your eggs in one basket of freebies and Jagan is heading the state and I think you will find it very very difficult to make a comeback now. Are we elected to do the job which is more than improvisers? Some of the leaders who are becoming more improvisers than people look to pay them heavily in the election and that is what is going to happen with Jagan, who will be loosing not loosing but loosing big,” said PK.