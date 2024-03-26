Discontent among TDP cadres comes to open

Tirupati: The discontent over the TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP alliance candidates for Tirupati MP and MLA seats came out in the open with ex MLA and Tirupati TDP Assembly constituency in-charge M Sugunamma finding fault with allotment of ticket to those who came from YSRCP.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Sugunamma said it was most unfortunate that the alliance chose those leaders who were discarded by YSRCP.

Arani Srinivasulu who was YSRCP Chittoor MLA came out of the party after he was denied ticket to contest again, and joined JSP. He was successful in getting ticket for contesting the Tirupati Assembly.

Similarly, ignoring many local leaders for Tirupati MP seat also ticket was given to Gudur YSRCP MLA V Varaprasad Rao who denied ticket for him again.

Sugunamma turned emotional and was in tears while expressing her anguish at TDP ignoring her and failed to consider services and sacrifices of her and her husband late Venkataramana for the party.

“In the 2019 election, I was leading till 13th round but was dramatically lost narrowly, though YSRCP was swept in the state,” she said, appealing to TDP chief to reconsider the alliance candidate for Tirupati and give chance to any local leader from JSP or TDP but not an outsider.

It may be noted here that giving Tirupati MLA ticket to Arani Srinivasulu disappointed both TDP and JSP cadres in the city, though the leaders reluctantly approved the party decision.

It is to be seen how far the dissatisfaction of the TDP and JSP workers towards Srinivasulu’s candidature is going to affect the alliance’s winning chances.