Discontent with Kakani likely to help Somireddy

Nellore: The upsurge of opposition towards minister and and YSRCP candidate Kakani Govardhan Reddy among people in constituency may benefit TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in Sarvepalli Assembly constituency.

Hailing from Toderu village of Podalakuru mandal, Govardhan Reddy won against TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in 2014 and 2019 elections as YSRCP candidate with majority of 5,446 and 13,793 votes respectively.

After winning in 2019 elections, he got a berth Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's Cabinet as agriculture minister. But after two successive victories and a minister post, constituency leaders allege he began neglecting local leaders and has been running an almost parallel administration in Sarvepalli constituency.

Dissatisfied with his attitude, many leaders who had migrated into YSRCP from TDP and Congress during 2014 and 2019 elections are now going to TDP feeling that Govardhan Reddy’s political career is over.

Migration of several important YSRCP leaders from Nelaturu and Krishnapatnam villages of Muthukuru mandal to TDP is a a major setback for the ruling party as means a major chunk of votes may be lost to TDP.

Observers say anti-incumbency coupled with sympathy for Chandramohan Reddy who suffered consecutive defeats apart from other factors will help TDP regain its past glory after two decades in Sarvepalli constituency.

Moreover, as an MLA of Sarvepalli as well as minister, Govardhan Reddy had failed in protecting the livelihoods of around 10,000 people

as well as jobs of more

than 500 permanent employees who rendered jobless when Adani Krishnapatnam port shifted its Container Terminal to Chennai. This will also be seen as a negative factor affecting his poll prospects.

TDP candidate Chandramohan Reddy as opposition leader staged a month-long agitation against the decision of port authorities along with families of victims and Jana Sena Party activists, which is expected to fetch political dividends to him.

A native of Allipuram village of Nellore Rural mandal, former minister Chandramohan Reddy has garnered the sympathy of people, following his defeat four times, two times in the hands of Congress candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy in 2004 and 2009, and two times in the hands of Govardhan Reddy 2014 and 2019 and facing the same rival one more time.

Whatever will be the outcome in 2024 elections, it will be a do-or-die situation for Chandramohan Reddy. However, Govardhan is also not taking it easy and is leaving no stone unturned to keep his hold on the constituency and achieving a hattrick.