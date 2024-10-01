Discrepancies in quota to STs decried

Amaravati: Some tribal educated unemployed youth are aggrieved at the decision taken by the State project director of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in allocation of roster points in the recruitment, said member of the ST Commission Vadithya Sankar Naik.

In a memorandum submitted to the Principal Secretary of School Education Kona Sasidhar here on Monday he said that the State Project Director of KGBV has issued notification for filling up of the posts of teaching and non-teaching under various categories in the KGBV institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

In the notification it has been mentioned that each new district will be considered as a unit. It has also clearly been mentioned that 507 teaching posts and 107 non-teaching posts will be filled up.

It is imperative to mention that the Constitution has provided 6 per cent reservation in appointments to the Scheduled Tribes for their socio-economic development and also for gearing up of the tribal development.

It is regrettable to notice that out of 614 total posts only 10 posts are allocated to the STs.

For example in Prakasam district out of total 42 posts only one post is allocated to STs. “If we consider each new district as a unit, the roster points 8, 25 and 33 shall be allotted to STs, so that tribes get three posts. It shows the clear discrepancy towards the tribes and earmarking the posts to them is completely ignored,” he said.

Similarly, in Srikakulam out of 32 only one post is allotted while two rosters are coming for 8 and 25.

In view of the above conditions, Sankar Naik appealed to the Principal Secretary to kindly verify roster points in all the districts where KGBV recruitment is being taken up. The discrepancies found should be rectified in the interest of the tribal welfare.

Naik appealed to the principal secretary to give suitable instructions to the district authorities on giving roster points accurately to the tribal people without any violation, deviation.