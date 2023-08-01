Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre

The Center has announced that the power dues owed by Telangana to the state of Andhra Pradesh will be paid through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Union Power Minister RK Singh provided this information in response to questions raised by MPs Vijayasai Reddy and GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha.

He said efforts are being made to settle the outstanding electricity dues of over Rs. 6,000 crores from Telangana, and discussions are underway with the Union Law Department and Finance Department regarding the matter.

The Union Minister stated that they are working towards paying these dues from the Telangana government's account with the RBI. It was highlighted that during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, electricity was supplied to Telangana from Andhra Pradesh, but no payments were made by Telangana. The central government had previously ordered Telangana to immediately settle the dues, but the state government obtained a stay from the court.

The stay has now expired, but the Telangana government has not yet come forward to make the payments. In light of this situation, efforts are being made to transfer the dues from Telangana's account with the RBI to Andhra Pradesh. It has been stated that with the cooperation of the Union Law Department and Finance Department, the dues owed to Andhra Pradesh will be paid soon.