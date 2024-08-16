Discussions in both Houses should be fruitful: Speaker

Vijayawada: Reflecting the real spirit of democracy, both Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council should witness fruitful discussions, said Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu.

Participating as chief guest in 78th Independence Day celebrations on Assembly premises after garlanding Mahatma Gandhi photo, the Speaker stressed the need for remembering the sacrifices of patriots who played key role in achieving independence. He said everyone should play his or her role in development of the state.

Legislative Council chairman Moshen Raju said fruits of welfare schemes should reach the poor for realising the goal of welfare state. He said inequalities still are prevailing in the society and the poverty can be eradicated through welfare schemes. He said both the government and people should think on reducing poverty and inequalities in the society.

Assembly secretary general Prasannakumar Suryadevara, deputy secretaries P V Subba Reddy, Rajkumar and others participated.

Participating as chief guest at Independence Day celebrations held at the Secretariat, special chief secretary, agriculture and cooperation, B Rajasekhar said the state government has been making efforts to formulate Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047 on par with Viksit Bharat-2047. Likewise, district plans will also be formulated. He appealed to people to give suggestions for the development of the state.

Joint secretary of GAD Srinivas, deputy secretary general Ramasubbaiah, and officials were present.