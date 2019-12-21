Trending :
Disha Act ensures stern action against culprits: HM Mekathoti Sucharita

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that Disha Act-2019 will help in taking stern action against the accused in rape cases.

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that Disha Act-2019 will help in taking stern action against the accused in rape cases. She addressed an awareness meeting on 'Disha Act-2019' at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she recalled that the State Assembly passed Disha Act-2019 Bill, and sent it to the President's consent. She said after getting the nod of the President, the State government will implement the Disha Act-2019 to severely punish the culprits in rape cases.

She said if the Act comes into force, rape case investigation and court trial will be completed within 21 days. She further said that the government will set up special court for every district to deal with the cases booked under the Disha Act-2019.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha called upon parents to guide children in the right path. Minister for Agriculture Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, MLAs Vidadala Rajani, Dr Undavalli Sridevi and AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma were among those who were present.

