Disha bills land in Union Home Ministry

New Delhi: The much-awaited Disha bills of the AP government have finally landed with the Union ministry of home affairs for approval with relevant recommendations from the Union ministry of women and child development.

Women and child development minister Smriti Irani, in reply to a question of the YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said that the bills pertaining to Disha legislation forwarded by the AP government had been sent to the ministry for home affairs for approval with her recommendations.

The minister said that the home ministry on January 21, 2020 sought her ministry's views on the Disha (Criminal Law Amendment) Bill. "We have forwarded our views on this Bill to the home ministry. Bills received from states are processed in consultation with the nodal ministries/departments".

Accordingly, the consultation process with various ministries/departments regarding the Bill had been initiated, she said. "We sent the bill back to the home ministry attaching the explanations submitted by the state government. After a thorough examination, our ministry has compiled its views and sent the bill back to the home ministry on June 15," she said.

The written reply of Smriti Irani also stated that another bill to set up special courts to expedite sexual offenses against women and children reached her ministry from the home ministry on January 29, 2020.

Their views on this were also sent to the home ministry. The home ministry then sent the draft bill to the state government for consideration on January 11 this year.

"Our views on it have also been conveyed to the home ministry. The two-Disha bills are currently under consideration of the home ministry," she added.