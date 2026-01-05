Disseminate clear & accurate info: Municipal Commissioner

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner, P Viswanath, on Sunday called upon social media influencers to actively disseminate clear and accurate information about key government initiatives, including the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS), and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He stressed that citizens should be encouraged to make optimum use of the opportunity provided by the State government to regularise unauthorised layouts and constructions. An awareness programme on LRS, BPS and SIR was organised for social media influencers at the Municipal Corporation office.

Addressing the occassion, the Commissioner said social media has emerged as a powerful platform in the modern information ecosystem, capable of connecting society swiftly and effectively.

Proper utilisation of these platforms, he noted, would help eliminate misconceptions among the public and ensure clarity regarding government schemes. He explained that LRS enables the regularisation of unauthorised layouts, while BPS provides a mechanism to regularise buildings constructed without prior approval. He further clarified that applications submitted within the stipulated deadline would attract lower penalties, whereas delays could result in a higher financial burden.

The Commissioner emphasised that social media influencers have a crucial role to play in spreading awareness about these schemes and motivating citizens to apply within the prescribed time frame. By providing accurate and timely information, influencers can help citizens avoid legal and financial complications in the future and ensure orderly urban development.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Commissioner Viswanath said the initiative aims to make voter lists more transparent and error-free. He informed that the voter mapping process in the Kurnool Assembly constituency has been expedited. As per Election Commission of India guidelines, the voter list prepared during the 2002 intensive revision is being compared with the 2025 draft electoral rolls. He clarified that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would visit voters carrying official identity cards and would not seek votes. He urged influencers to create awareness so that citizens cooperate with BLOs and provide necessary details during the SIR process.

Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, Town Planning Officer Anjad Basha, Deputy Tahsildar Dhanunjaya, Superintendent Subbanna, Planning Secretary Anantha Venkatesh, and other officials were present at the programme.